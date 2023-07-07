Bulgaria: 10 People were Detained for Migrant Trafficking in a Police Operation today

10 people were detained for illegal migrant trafficking during the specialized operation against illegal migration from today, BNT reported. 9 of them were detained by "Border Police", the tenth - by the Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs.

These are individual cases of illegal migrant trafficking. Separate pre-trial proceedings have been established. The nationwide operation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor's Office took place throughout the country on two fronts - against the traffickers themselves and against the so-called "Havalari", who deal with the financial transactions of the trafficers.

One person detained by the Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs is a Romanian citizen. He has already been detained for 72 hours.

In terms of financial crimes, 18 locations were checked, mainly in Sofia and Harmanli, and these agencies took part: Main Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime", Main Directorate "National Police", Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs, National Revenue Agency, Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, Regional Health Inspectorate.

Some of the crime sites have been sealed, others have been issued administrative violations by various institutions.

/Bulgarian National Television