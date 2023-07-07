"Blue Flag": The Sea in Bulgaria is Clean

The international organization "Blue Flag" has confirmed the good quality of the sea water in Bulgaria, said representatives from the "Sunny Beach" resort.

"The sea water is crystal clear and there is no cause for even the slightest alarm. This applies to the entire Bulgarian Black Sea coast. Twenty-one beaches and one marina received the 'Blue Flag' award this year, and we strictly monitor these beaches, including the cleanliness of the water," announced Stanimir Georgiev, chairman of the movement for Bulgaria, quoted by the resort's press center.

Beaches certified under the International Program are subject to serious monitoring throughout the tourist season, explained Georgiev. Every two weeks, an independent certified laboratory takes samples of the sea water with official protocols and tests them, then provides to 'Blue Flag' the test data, from which they guarantee that the sea water parameters are excellent.

The manager of the South Beach in Sunny Beach, Kiril Spasov, confirmed that all indicators of the sea water meet the requirements not only of the "Blue Flag" organization, but also of the Bulgarian and European standards. Spasov referred to the protocols of the last results of the South Beach in Sunny Beach for the month of June.

According to them, the seawater samples tested by the independent laboratory of "Lemna Ecoinvest - Bulgaria" showed 59 units of intestinal enterococci out of 100 permissible and 46 units of Escherichia coli out of 250 permissible.

"The experts who did the research explicitly noted in their official conclusion that the quality of sea water in Sunny Beach meets the requirements of Bulgarian and European standards. I can't think of another more solid and serious guarantee," said Spasov.

