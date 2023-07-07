Bulgaria: An 18-year-old Drugged Driver Hit and Killed a Man on a Sidewalk in Yambol
An 18-year-old driver hit and killed an elderly man on a sidewalk in Yambol. The driver was detained for 24 hours. His alcohol test was negative, but the drug test was positive for methamphetamine, reported the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The incident on "Vit Street" was reported shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. There were two other people in the car. One of them suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.
The scene of the accident was inspected by an operational duty group.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Two Sailors Died after an Accident on a Ship near Varna
- » Plane made an Emergency Landing in Sofia after a Drunken Brit tried to Open the Door in Mid-Air (VIDEO)
- » Bulgaria: One Dead and Five Injured after a Car Accident on the road Primorsko - Kiten
- » Bulgaria: 1-Year-Old Child was Accidentally Run Over by his Father
- » Bulgaria: Rain Flooded dozens of Houses in Devnya
- » Bulgaria: Mass Fight in the Sofia district of "Lyulin", 3 People were Seriously Injured - 1 has an Amputated Leg