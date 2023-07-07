Bulgaria: An 18-year-old Drugged Driver Hit and Killed a Man on a Sidewalk in Yambol

Society » INCIDENTS | July 7, 2023, Friday // 11:18
An 18-year-old driver hit and killed an elderly man on a sidewalk in Yambol. The driver was detained for 24 hours. His alcohol test was negative, but the drug test was positive for methamphetamine, reported the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The incident on "Vit Street" was reported shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. There were two other people in the car. One of them suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

The scene of the accident was inspected by an operational duty group.

