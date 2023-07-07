Bulgaria: Nationwide Police Operation against Illegal Migration

A specialized police operation against illegal migration has been launched across the country, BNR reported.

The police, together with the prosecutor's office, will attack the so-called "Havalari".

Today's operation by uniformed officers and prosecutors is aimed at the people who actually carry out the financial transactions of the channelers. Illegal migrants pay extremely large sums to reach Western Europe, illegally through Bulgaria, namely through the so-called "Havalari", the traffickers manage to get these funds.

The operation comes a month after the cabinet took office. Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov announced the fight against illegal migration as his priority.

/Bulgarian National Radio