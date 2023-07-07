Day 499 of the Invasion of Ukraine: VSU advances near Bakhmut

Day 499 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

The Czech Republic will provide helicopters and ammunition to Ukraine

The largest factory for explosives in Russia...exploded

Germany is against sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

The EU gives its members 500 million euros to produce shells and missiles for Ukraine

A woman was killed by Russian shelling in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast

In Prigozhin's home: Guns, drugs, gold and... wigs

After Sofia and Prague, Zelensky goes to Istanbul

Ukraine said on Friday its troops had advanced more than a kilometer near the eastern town of Bakhmut in the past day of fighting against Russian forces, Reuters reported.

The comments are a signal from Kyiv that the counteroffensive, which began in early June, is gradually advancing, although Russian claims about the fighting around Bakhmut differ from Ukraine's.

"The defense forces continue to hold the initiative there, putting pressure on the enemy, conducting assault operations, advancing on the northern and southern flanks," Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern Military Command, told Ukrainian television.

"In the past day in particular, they have advanced by more than a kilometer."

General Oleksandr Sirsky, who commands Ukraine's ground forces, also said that Ukrainian troops were moving forward in the direction of Bakhmut. "The defense forces are making progress," he said, adding that some territory had been retaken, without giving details.

A spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces commented that Ukrainian forces had "partial success" near the village of Klishchiivka, southwest of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian military analysts believe securing Klishchiivka will help Ukraine retake Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian forces in May after months of fighting.

Russia's RIA news agency cited a Russian military source as saying this week that Moscow forces had repelled an attack on Klishchiivka and were clearing remaining Ukrainian troops in the area.

The Reuters agency notes that it could not verify the situation on the battlefield.

Moscow, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, sees Bakhmut as a springboard to attack other cities. Russia still holds the city, but Ukrainian forces hope to surround it. Kyiv claims to have retaken some villages in the south after the counteroffensive began, but Russia still holds large parts of eastern and southeastern Ukraine.

The Czech Republic will provide helicopters, other military equipment and ammunition to Ukraine. This became clear during Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Prague.

"Without long-range weapons, Ukraine not only cannot attack, it cannot defend itself," President Zelensky said during the press conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Fiala stated that Ukraine's future is in Europe and NATO.

"Kyiv can count on the support of the European Union, I am confident that all NATO member states will support Ukraine's desire for membership in the Alliance," Fiala also said.

Later today, Volodymyr Zelensky will be in Istanbul, where he will talk with Recep Erdogan about the Black Sea grain deal and the development of the war in Ukraine. The current UN-Turkey-brokered deal to export grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine's Black Sea ports expires on July 17. Russia, which is unhappy with the implementation of the accord, has threatened not to allow it to continue.

A powerful explosion erupted in Russia's largest factory for industrial explosives, Russian media reported.

The "Promsintez" factory exploded in the town of Chapayevsk in the Samara Region. According to emergency services, 6 people died in the accident and two others were injured.

The initial version was an explosion in a pipe through which nitrogen was supplied to the workshops.

"Promsintez" is one of the main producers of industrial explosives in Russia and the CIS. The products of the plant in the city of Chapayevsk are used in the mining industry - in the exploration of oil and gas reserves and in the extraction of minerals.

The company was established in January 1997 and is the successor of the Samara-Sergiev Plant for Explosives. On September 15, 1911, by order of Emperor Nicholas II, a workshop for the production of TNT and explosives was put into operation. Gradually, the plant developed new production facilities and a workers' settlement was built around it, which in 1929 was transformed into the town of Chapaevsk.

Today, "Promsintez" employs about 1,300 people.

Germany is against sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said today, quoted by Reuters.

She made the comments just a day after US officials announced that Washington planned to supply Kyiv with such weapons, which are banned by most countries because of their potential to kill and maim civilians.

Human rights groups have opposed such a move, and Baerbock said Germany, as one of the 111 countries party to the Convention on the Prohibition of Cluster Munitions, adheres to the same position.

The US has not ratified the convention, according to Reuters.

Asked to comment on the remarks by US officials, Baerbock told reporters at the Vienna climate conference: "I follow the media reports. For us as a country that is a party to the Oslo Convention, it is in force."

Baerbock was referring to the Convention on the Prohibition of Cluster Munitions, which was signed in the Norwegian capital in 2008. This international treaty prohibits the use, storage, production and transfer of cluster munitions to other countries. Germany will not supply cluster munitions to Ukraine, as it is a party to the convention on the prohibition of the production and use of such weapons, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said today.

"Germany has signed the convention, so for us it is not relevant," he said after a meeting in Bern with his colleagues from Austria and Switzerland.

"As for those countries that have not signed the convention - China, Russia, Ukraine and the US - I am not the person to comment on their actions," added the German defense minister.

The White House said sending cluster munitions to Ukraine was "actively under discussion," but no such step had been announced so far.

US President Joe Biden will attend next week's NATO summit in Lithuania, whose agenda is expected to be dominated by the war in Ukraine.

Human Rights Watch called on Russia and Ukraine to stop using cluster munitions and for Washington not to supply such weapons to Kyiv. Both Russian and Ukrainian forces are using cluster munitions, which has led to civilian casualties in Ukraine, the rights group said.

Cluster munitions explode in the air above the target, releasing dozens to hundreds of smaller charges over a wide area when detonated, which can also kill civilians. Unexploded ordnance remains a threat years after a conflict has ended, according to Reuters.

The European Union will urgently allocate 500 million euros from its budget to award orders for the production of shells and missiles for Ukraine.

This will come under a political agreement reached late on Thursday between the Spanish presidency of the EU Council and the European Parliament to adopt the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP), which is expected to enter into force by the end of July.

The financial injection is part of the EU's efforts to increase the capacity of its arms industry - one of three pillars alongside general procurement and deductions from member countries' own military stockpiles - to provide Ukraine with 1 million shells, as well as enough ammunition for European armies.

Under the deal, the money will be given as free grants to European arms firms to increase their production capacity.

The agreed rules introduce an "instrument" through which the EU will financially support the strengthening of the EU's capacity for the industrial production of ammunition and missiles throughout the supply and value chain, the Spanish presidency said.

In addition, the new rules, which must be formally voted on by the European Parliament and member states to become law, will make it easier for EU munitions and missile companies to access funding, potentially through a so-called "Scale-up Fund" .

In March, European leaders agreed to urgently deliver 1 million artillery shells over the next twelve months to Ukraine, as well as surface-to-surface missiles if requested. They agreed on the announcement of joint orders for artillery ammunition through the European Defense Agency, in which Bulgaria, Ireland and Denmark will not participate.

Later, Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev stated that Bulgaria has submitted a request to be included in the general procurement, but this will take time due to the completed procedures.

During the past 24 hours, the Russian army shelled 67 times 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast in South-Eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported.

A 56-year-old woman was killed in one of the attacks, Yury Malashko, head of the Zaporizhzhian military administration, reported on Telegram.

"Russian troops shelled 67 times 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. There are currently 20 reports of destruction of residential infrastructure," the statement said.

One airstrike was carried out on the village of Novodarovka, the enemy attacked the city of Poltava twice with unmanned aerial vehicles, carried out seven attacks with rocket systems for volley fire against the villages of Gulyaipole, Novodarovka and Malinovka and fired 57 artillery shells on Gulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Chervone, Charivne, Poltava, Preobrazhenka, Kamianske and other settlements on the front line.

"Unfortunately, in Gulyaipole, a 56-year-old woman received fatal injuries," Malashko notes.

As it was reported, in the temporarily occupied Berdyansky district of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Russian invaders have created a military base on the territory of the "Vesna" children's sanatorium, with the military equipment located in close proximity to residential buildings, Ukrinform also reported.

Russian state television has launched an apparent campaign to discredit Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin after his failed rebellion at the end of June. Key channels have shown pictures they say were taken during searches of his wealthy home near St Petersburg, commenting that his wealth is taking a toll, the BBC reports.

His criminal past was also mentioned, with the suggestion that he was driven by greed, but Prigozhin's constant and often harsh criticism of the Russian military and the way the war in Ukraine was being fought was not mentioned.

For the first time, the reports of the state media machine about Prigozhin are so detailed, so personal and so full of negative details of his biography.

Until recently, Russian television presented a positive image of the Wagner mercenary group fighting alongside the Russian military during their invasion of Ukraine.

Pictures purported to be from inside Prigozhin's house appeared on state-run "Russia 1" TV on July 5.

"Let's see how this fighter for the truth lived, a man who has two felony convictions and who kept saying that everyone else was a thief," said the commentator on the 60 Minutes talk show.

"Let's see what kind of palace has been built for this fighter against corruption and crime", points out Eduard Petrov sarcastically.

The footage shows piles of cash, various weapons, the house's lavish interior and extensive gardens - along with a helicopter, an array of wigs and apparently fake passports with various names under which Prigozhin traveled.

Later, such footage was shown on the evening news of the channel, one of the most popular in Russia. The footage also showed gold bars and "suspicious packets of white powder", which "Russia 1" suggested could be drugs.

In addition, viewers were reminded in detail about Prigozhin's criminal past.

His first conviction was in 1979, when he was just 18 years old and received two and a half years probation for theft. Two years later, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbery, nine of which he served behind bars.

"It is said that it was the experience and connections he made with criminal authorities behind bars that helped him go from selling hotdogs to an authoritative master of the pan," the "Russia 1" correspondent joked, referring to Prigozhin's past as a supplier of food for the Kremlin.

This role also earned him the nickname "Putin's Chef".

One of the pictures shown by Russian state television showed a hammer with the words "Use in case of important negotiations". This appears to be a reference to the brutal sledgehammer murder of a man whom "Wagner" accuses of treason in November 2022.

On the same evening, state television's "First Channel" suggested that Yevgeny Prigozhin was connected to Western intelligence, which was now "ashamed" to admit its involvement in his upheaval.

NTV, one of Russia's three most-watched television stations, claimed he was driven by greed and criminal habits.

"What happened has obvious roots in his personality, business interests and criminal past," the broadcaster said. As for Prigozhin's alleged wealth, "the fight for the truth costs a lot of money," NTV joked.

For several months after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, officials, the media and Prigozhin's own press office denied the existence of "Wagner".

For a certain period after that, the state television noted the participation of the "musicians" in the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Mentions of "Wagner" all but disappeared from state media by the time Prigozhin began his "march for justice," vowing to punish Russian military commanders he accused of incompetence.

Prigozhin himself, who has hardly called on social media since the rebellion, has not commented on the photos.

But one of the channels linked to his private army claimed it was not unusual for a businessman as rich as Prigozhin to own an expensive home: "So what's the 'wow' factor here?" he asked.

Having previously denied any links between Wagner and the state, President Vladimir Putin - speaking shortly after the failure of the Prigozhin rebellion- said the state was fully funding the military company, only from May 2022 to May 2023 has spent the equivalent of about billion rubles (£787 million) on it.

The United States plans to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, Reuters and the "New York Times" reported, citing sources in the administration of the United States. The public media NPR wrote about the same earlier.

The move would put a powerful weapon in Ukraine's hands, but it will not be well received by human rights activists. Human Rights Watch said yesterday that both sides have already used such munitions and that they have caused civilian deaths.

The news announcement, according to Reuters, is expected as part of another (42nd) package of military aid to Ukraine on Friday and will include cluster munitions fired from a 155mm cannon, along with more ammunition for rocket launchers and armored personnel carriers. machines. The material will come from US stocks.

Cluster munitions hit a large area with a large number of "bombs". They can injure or kill a person months or years after being fired. In total, over 120 countries have signed an international treaty banning them; the USA, Russia and Ukraine are not among them.

They were first used in World War II and are a class of weapons that includes rockets, bombs, and artillery shells that fragment in the air. They are designed to explode or ignite on contact with the ground, but the number of times they fail is greater than that of any other weapon. Humanitarian organizations estimate that up to a fifth of the bombs may be delayed-detonation devices.

The New York Times estimates that between 56,500 and 86,500 civilians may have been killed by such munitions since World War II. On the front lines of this war, allegations of their use have been made against both Ukraine and Russia.

The White House's official position at the time of publication is that sending cluster munitions to Ukraine is "actively under consideration" but will not be announced at this time. According to CBS, a decision is expected this week.

American aid packages have already totaled billion over the course of the war.

If such a plan is indeed announced, President Joe Biden would have to sign an authorization, as he already did for similar technology for South Korea in 2021.

The US military believes cluster munitions would be useful in Ukraine, a senior Pentagon official told Reuters in June, but they have not yet been approved for Kyiv because of congressional restrictions and concerns among allies.

Until now, Washington has refrained from sending these munitions because of the threat they pose to civilians. Human Rights Watch warned that if the US does so, there will be "inevitable" civilian casualties.

CBS notes that the US is considering the option because of the need for them in the course of what has turned out to be a "slower than expected" counteroffensive. Ukraine says the weapons could help it counterattack against well-fortified Russian positions and make up for shortages in manpower and artillery. It seems that the United States is already of the same opinion; Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, told Congress in June that the Pentagon had identified benefits to Ukraine from cluster munitions.

Ukraine is demanding not only cluster munitions but also new Western fighter jets as part of a counteroffensive that began a month ago.

After his visit to Sofia and Prague, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be in Istanbul, where he will talk with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the Black Sea grain deal.

Turkey and United Nations broker deal to export grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports despite ongoing war

Last night, after his visit to Bulgaria, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel in Prague. At a press conference after the talks, Zelensky called for a "clear signal" about Ukraine's future membership in NATO at the Alliance's upcoming meeting in Vilnius.

"Someone is still looking back to Moscow, someone is afraid of Russia. Although I believe that this is a great moment and a great chance to show the courage and strength of the union. However, we are talking about a clear signal, concrete things in the direction of an invitation. We need that incentive. We need honesty in our relationship."

For his part, Petr Pavel expressed the Czech Republic's support for Ukraine's candidacy to join NATO and the European Union.

Ukraine was again attacked by Russia last night with Shahed type drones. An air alert was declared in a number of areas, including the capital Kyiv. A total of three waves of launches were recorded. So far, no injuries or damage have been reported.

Yesterday, seven people were killed and more than 30 injured in a Russian missile attack in Lviv, in western Ukraine. An apartment block was hit during the attack. Public buildings were also damaged and around 50 cars were damaged.

Today, the United States is expected to announce a new 0 million military aid package for Ukraine, which will also include cluster munitions. The decision was taken amid concerns that the disputed ammunition could cause civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov held a telephone conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Ukrinform reports that Reznikov and Austin discussed the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as the preparation of a new Ramstein-style meeting.

"I had a productive phone conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin," Reznikov said on Twitter.

“We synchronized our actions before the next meeting in the Ramstein format, which will take place soon after the NATO meeting in Vilnius”, the Ukrainian minister also said. Reznikov also announced that he and Austin discussed new projects related to the supply of various types of ammunition to Ukraine.

The number of victims of the Russian occupiers' rocket fire against Lviv is increasing, reports UNIAN.

This morning, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the bodies of 9 victims were recovered from the rubble of a residential building damaged by debris from a Russian missile, after which 42 others were injured and rescue and search operations were ongoing.

Shortly before 8 o'clock, the mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced that the rescuers had found the body of the tenth victim. She is a woman. "I just found the tenth body. A woman. Rescuers are currently clearing the dead from the rubble. This will end the rescue operation," he said.

On the night of July 5-6, Russia attacked Ukraine with ten Kalibr cruise missiles. Seven of them were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces, but one of the missiles destroyed a multi-story building in Lviv. A deadly Russian missile hit a high-rise building on “Striyska Street”, near the center of Lviv. Five deaths and over 30 injuries were reported. The power line and three transformer substations were shut down.

The attack was described as the most powerful against civilians since the start of the war in Ukraine so far.

More than 30 buildings, more than 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, a children's home, two universities and a sanatorium school were destroyed. According to the head of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, this is the biggest attack on the city's civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the war.

