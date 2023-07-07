COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 19 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 19, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

During the last 24 hours, 924 tests were performed, of which 2 percent were positive. There are 1,420 active cases, and 23 people have been reported as cured.

One patient has died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths so far is 38,431.

122 people are hospitalized. There are 16 in intensive care units. There are 3 newly admitted to hospitals.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal