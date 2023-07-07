Yellow and Orange Rain Codes have been announced in 15 Provinces in Central and Eastern Bulgaria

A yellow and orange code for short-term and temporarily intense rainfall was issued for 15 provinces in Eastern and Central Bulgaria on Friday (July 7). Orange is the code for three provinces - Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Shumen, and yellow for the rest. There are also conditions for hail. This is according to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

It will be mostly sunny over most of the country before noon. At first, over the western regions, and in the afternoon and overnight on Saturday, powerful cumulonimbus clouds will develop throughout the country and there will be short-lived, temporarily intense precipitation and thunder.

The rains will be more intense and significant in the Central Balkan region, Ludogorie and South-Eastern Bulgaria. There will also be hail. Moderate and strong winds will blow from the west-northwest, in the eastern areas from the north. The maximum temperatures will be between 27 and 32 degrees Celsius, in Sofia - about 28 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains before noon. In the afternoon, strong cumulonimbus clouds will develop and in many places there will be short-term precipitation, thunderstorms and temporary strengthening of the wind. In the Central Balkan region, Strandzha and Sakar, the phenomena will be intense and the precipitation will be significant. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 m will be about 22 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 16.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast, in the afternoon with the development of cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds. In the evening and overnight Saturday there will be short-lived, temporarily intense showers and thunderstorms, in more places along the southern coast. Moderate to strong winds will blow from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 27 and 29 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is 22-26 degrees. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology