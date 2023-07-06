Reports of Fallen Branches, Trees and Damages after the Summer Storm in Sofia

As a result of the rainfall, accompanied by thunder, around ten reports have been received in Sofia so far, three of which are about fallen branches and trees and damages. This was announced by the Metropolitan Municipality.

Emergency number 112 received two reports of lightning strikes on a pole of "Electrohold Bulgaria" and on a box on a street light pole. Teams have been dispatched to the scene.

Emergency teams of the Metropolitan Municipality respond to reports of fallen branches and twisters in the "Ovcha Kupel" and "Lyulin" districts. On-site inspections are carried out.

City transport runs normally on its usual routes, the municipality specified.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg