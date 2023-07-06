The Bulgarian Parliament adopted a Declaration in Support of Ukraine's membership in NATO

With 157 votes "in favor" and 57 against, the parliament adopted a Declaration in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO. "Vazrazhdane" and BSP again declared themselves "against" this decision.

Kostadin Kostadinov's concerns:

"The big question that has no answer here - 'What does Bulgaria get in return'? A pat on the shoulder, perhaps? It is obvious that we will have absolutely no benefit from this. The questions that this declaration raises are much more than the answers. This declaration, dear compatriots, is the emanation of national betrayal in this National Assembly"

The answer of Yordan Tsonev from DPS:

"And what is terrible about this declaration and where does it involve Bulgaria in the war? The declaration is a call for Ukraine to be accepted into NATO after the end of the military conflict. So open doors apply to us, until our acceptance. And then the principle of closed doors applies. Why? It's profitable for someone like that. However, the principle is the same. And we, as members of this organization, must protect it."

Meanwhile, at the suggestion of Denitsa Sacheva from GERB-SDS, the deputies decided to drop from their agenda the discussion of the declaration, with which they call on the SJC to stop the procedure for electing a new chief prosecutor, because the plenary session of the Council has already taken such a decision.

