Zelensky: Thank you, Bulgaria!

"I want to thank you, Bulgaria, for supporting and protecting our people". This was said by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a briefing in the Council of Ministers after a meeting with Prime Minister Academician Nikolay Denkov and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel.

"It is very important that in this moral crisis in Europe, Bulgaria is a defender, an opponent of the genocidal policy that Russia is leading against our independence. Russia is carrying out genocide. It is difficult for people to recognize the reality of evil when they have not encountered it. When thousands of kilometers separate two countries, while Russian artillery destroys cities and villages, and you don't know what sleepless nights and missile and drone strikes are like. Then it's harder to understand the violence coming from Russia. I want to thank you, Bulgaria, for supporting and protecting the lives of our people," added the President of Ukraine.

"Occupiers have come to our land, killed, tortured, kidnaped Ukrainian children, separated them from their families and tried to teach them hatred", the Ukrainian president said. "This is happening at a time when we need to be united and build a rules-based international order. Anyone who wants peace for himself and his people must know that unity is the right way."

"We cannot stand idly by what is happening just a few hundred kilometers from our border", said Denkov. He also spoke about protecting the rights of ethnic Bulgarians in Ukraine and cooperation.

"We signed a declaration supporting Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration whenever possible. We know from our own experience the transformative power of integration - accession must go hand in hand with reforms, which we know from our own experience is not easy.

Bulgaria wants a just and sustainable peace", the Bulgarian Prime Minister also said.

Zelensky: It is a sovereign decision to help another country

"We are thankful to Bulgaria for the support in defense, it is absolutely public. The government decides it and the parliament votes it. This is a defensive package, not an offensive one. So that parents can protect their children. And not like at the beginning of the war, people in Russian uniforms raped Ukrainian children in front of their parents. And I can tell you about mass tortures and mass burials.

If we talk about artillery, it covers a certain distance and does not reach the territory of Russia. It will work to prevent them from coming to Ukraine again. Is that fair?

They use rockets on the civilian population, on people's homes. That's why there are anti-aircraft complexes. Last night they killed people in Lviv near the border with Poland. It is also known that debris fell on the territory of other countries.

It is a sovereign decision to help another country. Every country has the right to defend itself. Everyone has the right to protect their children.

You, there, if someone breaks into your house, you will protect your children, right?

We don't know where 200 thousand children are. What else can I tell you? Some of them were deported, some of them were killed... we don't know...".

Denkov: Serious talks about the reactors have begun

Serious talks have begun as to whether the reactors for the "Belene" NPP can be used in one of the Ukrainian NPPs, Prime Minister Denkov said in response to a journalist's question about what exactly is being negotiated with Kyiv.

"There are many technical, financial and economic parameters. But the conversation is essentially about large equipment that could be used by the Ukrainian side and under what conditions the deal can be realized. Listen to what the Minister of Energy and the government say, because experts comment without being sufficiently informed or are influenced by other interests and opinions."

Zelensky is about to be received by President Rumen Radev. After that, the Ukrainian president will also meet with the leaders of the parliamentary groups that introduced the draft declaration in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Academician Nikolay Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel will host a discussion with the participation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, ambassadors, politicians and representatives of civil societies.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg