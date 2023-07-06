The European Commission supports the Idea for Ukraine to buy Bulgarian Nuclear Reactors with EU Funds
The European Commission stated today that it is possible for Ukraine to use EU funds to buy nuclear reactors from Bulgaria. There is no obstacle to that, said a spokesman for the commission at a press conference in response to a question.
According to him, these are bilateral issues, between Bulgaria and Ukraine. Such an action would be possible with the use of European funds, the spokesperson pointed out and added that such a step would help to strengthen the Ukrainian economy.
The EU provides Ukraine with significant financial assistance - 1.5 billion euros per month this year. This support is aimed at supporting the work of the Ukrainian state. Ukraine is considering how to use these funds. There is no obstacle for Ukraine to use part of the sums for cooperation with Bulgaria in the field of nuclear energy, the spokesperson summarized.
