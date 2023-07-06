Security and Defense were Discussed at a Meeting between Zelensky and Bulgaria’s PM and Deputy PM

The topics of security and defense were the focus of the meeting between Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. This is what Gabriel wrote in her Facebook profile.

"We expressed our solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people", added the foreign minister.

At 15:00 p.m., President Rumen Radev will receive Zelensky at "Dondukov 2" street, announced the head of state's press office earlier.

Zelensky is on a one-day visit to Bulgaria. He is scheduled to meet with the leaders of the parliamentary groups that introduced the draft declaration in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO.

During his visit, a joint declaration on the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine and a memorandum on cooperation in the field of energy are expected to be signed.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Academician Nikolay Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel will host a discussion with the participation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, ambassadors, politicians and representatives of civil societies. The event will be broadcast live on the Facebook page of the Council of Ministers.

