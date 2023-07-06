Russia on Zelensky’s visit to Bulgaria: Ukraine is trying to Involve other Countries in the Conflict
The Kremlin said that the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Bulgaria shows that Kyiv is doing everything possible to involve as many countries as possible in the conflict, Reuters reported.
Zelensky said he was in the Bulgarian capital Sofia for talks with the country's president and prime minister on a number of issues, including security and next week's NATO summit.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said discussions, like those Zelensky is having in Bulgaria, will not greatly affect the outcome of what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, as he says the current situation on the front line shows Russia is wining.
