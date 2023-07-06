Bulgaria’s Parliament decided to Speed Up the Process of Renewing the Wartime Stocks of the Ministry of Defense

With 163 votes "in favor", the National Assembly decided to instruct the government to speed up the process of renewing the Ministry of Defence's wartime stocks of weapons, ammunition, explosives and pyrotechnics by replacing them with newly manufactured ones. It is also planned to renegotiate the terms and quantities under the contracts with the "Vazovsky Machine Building Plants" (VMZ) if production possibilities are available. BSP and "Vazrazhdane" voted "against" and the debate in the hall was disputed.

BSP and "Vazrazhdane" opposed it with the argument that the decision is political, not expert, and the result will be emptying the warehouses of the armed forces in favor of Ukraine and reducing our defense capabilities.

Nikolay Drenchev from "Vazrazhdane" stated that this borders on national treason:

"It is obvious that the battle at the moment is about 'congratulations', from the embassy, pats on the shoulder, such a demonstration of loyalty, servitude. In no case are we talking about Bulgarian interests, about the interests of the Bulgarian army, about the interests of the Bulgarian people and of the Bulgarian defense industry".

Atanas Zafirov from BSP added:

"We are not against the process of renewing the ammunition, but we are categorically against the complete emptying of the warehouses, which is clearly ahead."

The proposal of the Bulgarian Socialist Party in the parliament for the defense and economy ministers to come to explain how the adopted decision will be implemented was not accepted, with the argument that the petitioners are people's representatives from three parliamentary groups. Among them are Boyko Borissov, Kiril Petkov and Delyan Peevski.

Instead, in the hall they again argued whether and how many weapons were sent to Ukraine at the time when Kornelia Ninova was a minister in the "Petkov" cabinet. Ivaylo Mirchev from WCC-DB recalled this and rejected the accusations:

"What a day... BSP chose Zelensky's visit today to announce that they sent weapons to Ukraine. Otherwise, it's a shame that your colleagues from 'Vazrazhdane' are trying to make another suggestion that the military warehouses are being emptied. That is simply not true".

At the moment, the deputies are continuing work on the agenda changed from the morning, discussing the draft decision on assigning the Minister of Energy to conduct negotiations with Ukraine for the sale of the equipment intended for the "Belene" NPP project.

