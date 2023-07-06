Zelensky has arrived in Bulgaria

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Sofia a few minutes ago.

He arrived in Bulgaria on a government plane with a flight from Chisinau.

In the Council of Ministers, Zelensky will talk with Prime Minister Academician Nikolay Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel, he will also meet with the leaders of the parliamentary groups that introduced the draft declaration in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO.

A joint declaration on the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine and a memorandum on cooperation in the field of energy are expected to be signed.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel will host a discussion with the participation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, ambassadors, politicians and representatives of civil societies. The event will be broadcast live on the Facebook page of the Council of Ministers.

It is expected that the president of Ukraine will also have a meeting with the Bulgarian head of state Rumen Radev.

At 12:17 p.m., Zelensky's motorcade left the government VIP at Sofia airport.

On Twitter, the president of Ukraine confirmed that he is in the capital of Bulgaria.

Sofia. Bulgaria ????????. I will hold substantial talks with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, meet with President Rumen Radev, government officials, parliamentarians, politicians, and journalists. Defense support, ???????? Euro-Atlantic integration, the @NATO Summit, security guarantees, and… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 6, 2023

