The New social media Threads gathered Millions of Followers in the US in just a few hours

A new online communication app is now available in the United States, aiming to become a serious competitor to the social network Twitter. The application is called "Threads" and was developed by "Meta" - the company that manages Facebook.

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg said the Threads app aims to overtake Twitter, which is owned by multi-billionaire Elon Musk. The main target audience of this social media is users disappointed with the changes in Twitter after the company became owned by Musk. Already in the first four hours after the start of "Treads" it managed to collect more than 5 million subscribers. The platform has taken elements from "Instagram", but in design, it is quite similar to "Twitter", which was noted by experts.

Subsequently, Zuckerberg announced that in the first 7 hours of the platform's launch, subscribers had reached 10 million.

At the launch, Mark Zuckerberg said that keeping the platform "friendly" will ultimately be the key to its success, and he hopes it will reach 1 billion users in short order. However, this prompted a backlash from Elon Musk, who in his typical style he replied "It's better to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than to indulge in fake happiness on Instagram with pain hidden behind it."

For now, Threads will not be available in the European Union due to regulatory issues.

