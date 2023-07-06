COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 31 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 31, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,311 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2.3 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 128 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 16 are in intensive care units. There are 14 new hospital admissions.

16 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,269,354 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,425 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 7 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,182 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,430 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,309,209 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal