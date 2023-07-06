Weather in Bulgaria: Dangerously Hot in the East, Thunderstorms in the West

The weather today will be mostly sunny. Around and after noon, cumulus-rain clouds will develop again over Western and Central Bulgaria and in many places there will be precipitation, thunderstorms and hail. The wind will be weak, in the eastern regions - moderate from the northeast, after noon in the Danube plain - from the northwest. The maximum temperatures will be between 32°C and 37°C, slightly lower in places on the high western fields, in Sofia - around 28°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. It will blow to a moderate wind from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 31°C. The temperature of the sea water is from 22°C to 26°C. The excitement of the sea will be weak.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. Around and after noon in the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria, cumulus-rain clouds will develop and there will be precipitation and thunderstorms. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 23°C, at 2000 meters - about 16°C.

On Friday, rainfall and thunderstorms, intense in the afternoon hours, will be in more places in the eastern half of the country and in the mountainous regions, on Saturday - in many places in the country, except for the extreme western parts. The probability of local significant amounts is greater in Central Northern and Eastern Bulgaria. There will be a mostly moderate north-westerly wind. Temperatures will drop a bit more and on Saturday they will mostly be between 25°C and 30°C.

On Sunday and Monday, the cloudiness will be changeable, more often to sunny. Chance of precipitation is low. It will still be windy in Eastern Bulgaria, but in the rest of the country the wind will weaken. Daytime temperatures will be around 30°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology