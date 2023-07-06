Bulgaria’s PM Confirmed: Zelensky will Visit Sofia Today

Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is coming to Bulgaria and said he spoke with President Rumen Radev about the Ukrainian president's visa.

"I called the president and said: 'Zelensky is coming, so - keep that in mind, decide whether you will meet with him'. This is the way to look for a constructive dialogue. In recent weeks, I see some calming down and that should continue. Bulgaria does not need inter-institutional tension, but appeasement, and I see my role in this direction as well," Denkov pointed out.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Bulgaria supports Ukraine and should continue its assistance for two reasons.

"There is no real danger today, but what we must work for is that there is no danger at all. Why are we supporting Ukraine? There are two reasons and they are very clear - the first is that Ukraine is an attacked country. 70 years after the Second World War, the foundations of world peace consist in observing the principle that the borders of a country are inviolable. Russia violated this rule, attacked a neighboring country, and all countries must help restore the original borders in order to restore order in international relations. Because if one aggressor has done this in one place, and others will try. So the international order rests on the protection of borders.

The second reason is directly related to Bulgaria's security. Russia has repeatedly threatened that after Ukraine, Moldova, the Baltic States, why not others, which are also larger and members of the Alliance, may follow. These are worrisome threats. In addition, I recall that Bulgaria was declared an enemy state by Russia without having done anything in this regard. It is good to remember that the Russian army entered Bulgaria during the Second World War without a declared war on the part of Bulgaria against the USSR. If Ukraine wins the war, the borders where we can expect aggression will be far from the borders of Bulgaria. If it loses the war, things will look different," Denkov said.

The Prime Minister answered citizens' questions on Facebook after the first month of the government's work had passed.

Increased police presence in the capital

Traffic around the "Largo" is cordoned off, pedestrians are not allowed.

Traffic has been stopped from the Russian Church on Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard.

There are police cars and officers along the route from the airport to the Triangle of Power. Metro stations and underpasses along "Tsarigradsko shose" are guarded.

The Ministry of the Interior and the Metropolitan Municipality say they have no information about special security measures.

