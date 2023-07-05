Bulgarian Defense Minister: The Leak about Zelensky's Visit might lead to its Cancellation

"The very leakage of information about a possible visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to our country is a prerequisite, if there was such a visit, for it to be canceled". This is what Defense Minister Todor Tagarev told journalists after observing a multinational exercise at the training ground in Novo Selo.

According to him, if there is an invitation to Zelensky, it was sent by the Council of Ministers.

Tagarev once again expressed regret that information was leaked (this happened yesterday from publication in "24 Chasa"), because "Ukraine is at war, Zelensky is the supreme commander and this is of interest to the enemy".

"We still hope that there will be an opportunity for Zelensky to come to Bulgaria in the future" - said Tagarev. This would be an extremely high recognition of Bulgaria's role in supporting Ukraine in this unjust war that Russia started against it.

When asked whether we will be able to commit to additional military aid for Ukraine, the minister replied that everything provided to Ukraine is done in strict compliance with the laws and procedures in Bulgaria and they do not imply ad hoc decisions within days and hours.

"I assume that a potential visit by him will show that the assistance that Bulgaria has already provided is highly valued and our potential is possibly for additional assistance, he may decide to make some additional requests, which we will consider accordingly (by our) laws and procedures," said Minister Tagarev.

Regarding the exercise of the Italian brigade in Novo Selo, he commented that it is much larger and already has the form of a brigade exercise.

"I am in awe of what over 1,200 military personnel from 7 NATO Allies have done. We have witnessed maneuverable defensive and counter-offensive combat operations. This is an extremely important step in our preparation to build the capacity to deter, contain and defend the Eastern flank of NATO together with our allies," said Tagarev.

In connection with the growth of the combat group into a brigade, Tagarev stated that the entire brigade may not be located on our territory, but if necessary it can be reinforced with troops from the allies and, if necessary, with forces from the Bulgarian army.

The Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov added that we must create opportunities for the battle group to grow into a brigade and today these opportunities have been demonstrated.

"It is in the interest of our national security to create conditions for the battle group to grow to a brigade, not with our formations, but with allied formations," Admiral Eftimov said.

He hopes to speed up the processes of modernization of the Bulgarian army, BNT reported.

The political parties deny knowing about Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Sofia

The parties in the Bulgarian parliament deny knowing about a visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to Sofia. According to unofficial information, it is expected tomorrow (July 6), although no institution has yet confirmed it, but the government has not rejected it. Information on Zelensky's visit is missing, in all likelihood, for security reasons.

GERB and "We Continue the Change" see it as good sign if Zelensky's visit takes place. The chairman of GERB, Boyko Borissov, said that it would also be an opportunity to reaffirm Bulgaria's Euro-Atlantic tasks and goals. The co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov said that the visit of the president of Ukraine would be a "recognition that Bulgaria is an important partner of the European Union and NATO".

The co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria" Hristo Ivanov was more sparing in his assessment: "This is not something we can comment on. If it happens, then you will ask me," he said. The reaction of Delyan Peevski from DPS was similar: "Let's first see if this visit will actually happen and then we will comment on it".

BSP Chairman Kornelia Ninova announced that if Zelensky comes to the National Assembly, she will tell him that the Socialist Party is against military aid to Ukraine from Bulgaria, as well as that it opposes the declaration that GERB, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria", DPS and "There Is Such a People" are initiating support for Ukraine's membership in NATO after the war.

"After they invited him (probably the government) let him come. We are a developed European country. Ukraine is part of Europe, what is happening to it is terrible," said Stanislav Balabanov from "There is Such a People ".

The pro-Russian nationalist party "Vazrazhdane" refused to comment on the topic. Unofficially, the press service of the party directed to monitor the profile of the chairman Kostadin Kostadinov on "Facebook", where a publication is expected tomorrow.

