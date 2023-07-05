Bulgaria might Sell the Equipment for the Belene NPP to Ukraine

Deputies from three parliamentary groups - GERB, WCC-DB and DPS - submitted a proposal to the National Assembly to attempt to sell equipment for the "Belene" Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine through negotiations. This was announced by the initiators Delyan Dobrev and Ivaylo Mirchev.

The proposal was submitted to the registry of the National Assembly.

"After the start of the war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia, the Belene project is finally doomed," wrote Delyan Dobrev from GERB on Facebook. - "I have just submitted a decision to the National Assembly with my colleagues to instruct the Minister of Energy to conduct negotiations with Ukraine on the sale of equipment from Belene. The price is subject to negotiation, but it cannot be lower than what Bulgaria paid for the equipment in question - almost 1.2 billion leva.

Ukraine has two units almost fully built, for which they lack only the long production cycle equipment that we have. In this sense, Ukraine is the only buyer in the world for our equipment, and we are the only seller for them. It's a win-win situation for both parties! Colleagues from DB, DPS and even WCC also signed the proposal."

Regarding the above - it bears the name and signature of Kiril Petkov, who is also among the importers.

An explicit requirement is that the sale price should not be lower than the price at which we acquired it - 1.2 billion leva, Ivaylo Mirchev from WCC also states in his publication.

"Due to the specific geopolitical situation, only one country can buy this equipment - Ukraine, and Bulgaria is the only country that can provide the necessary nuclear equipment to complete their newest nuclear power plant," the deputy wrote.

"If the minister of energy achieves a good deal and manages to sell the unnecessary nuclear package, we will be in the strange situation - the native Russian nuclear lobby in Bulgaria (generously pushed us the no-longer-usable Russian technology) to support the energy industry of... Ukraine", believes Ivaylo Mirchev.

All the equipment at the Belene NPP is in good condition and is suitable for operation, stated the Acting Minister of Energy Rosen Hristov in May this year. Hristov inspected the site and equipment at Belene NPP, BTA recalls.

The exact amount that Bulgaria paid for the reactors is 1,176,660,873 leva. With the draft decision, the Minister of Energy is charged with holding talks with his Ukrainian counterpart within 30 days of its adoption.

The decision also makes it clear and logical - that in practice we are deleting the project for the so-called Second Atomic Plant. It revokes the decision of the National Assembly of June 7, 2018, "to resume actions on the search for opportunities to build the Belene NPP together with a strategic investor."

Belene NPP is an unrealized project for a nuclear power plant located 3 km from the town of Belene and 11 km from the town of Svishtov.

It was conceived back in the 1980s, but its implementation was frozen in 1990 and any attempts to continue the project were unsuccessful. In 2012 the project was stopped by a decision of the parliament.

