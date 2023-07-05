Biden backs Von der Leyen for NATO Secretary General

US President Joe Biden considers European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to be the best candidate to head NATO next year, reported the British newspaper "Daily Telegraph", quoted by BTA.

According to a source of the publication, the American head of state is trying to convince the German politician to take the post due to fears that in the next 12 months, a worthy replacement for the current secretary general of the bloc, Jens Stoltenberg, will not be found.

"Next year we will have a problem because it is clear that the situation is not going to improve," another source added.

In his words, in recent years, a "strong relationship" has been built between Biden and von der Leyen, which has strengthened transatlantic interactions on the issues of China, Ukraine and the climate. As noted in the article, the EC chief is now "relying on Washington for intelligence", meaning that the previous approach where information from European intelligence agencies was considered essential has been abandoned.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the fact that von der Leyen is fluent in French could secure her the support of French President Emmanuel Macron. At the same time, the bad management of the German Ministry of Defense, which she led from 2013 to 2019, can play against the President of the EC.

Von der Leyen previously said she would be honored to be chosen as NATO secretary general, but her spokesman noted that she would not be able to fill the post "now or in the future." The newspaper claims that in private conversations with Biden, von der Leyen assured the American president that she would not be able to take office at least until next year, when the European elections are scheduled.

