Bulgaria: The Leadership meeting between WCC-DB and GERB has been Postponed Again

The leadership meeting between "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and GERB-SDS failed and was again postponed, but without clarity when exactly it should be held. Despite the confirmation of GERB leader Boyko Borissov before the start of the plenary session that he would respond to the meeting invitation, he left without talking to the WCC-DB representatives.

The leadership meeting was due to take place yesterday and kick off regular meetings every Tuesday between the leaderships of the two formations supporting the government. Yesterday, however, it was postponed, and the co-chairman of WCC Kiril Petkov explained this with the need to "stack schedules". Today, the postponement version is "logistical considerations" of GERB, WCC-DB specified. Even the arrival of Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov did not help the leaders of the two formations to come together. Denkov stayed in the office of the Speaker of the Parliament for about 20 minutes and left without making any comment.

However, GERB leader Boyko Borissov believes that what had to be done was done:

"These leadership meetings are not fixed. They can be held three times a day if necessary. Yesterday there were several important decisions to be made and Mr. Petkov and I were in constant communication. So today we will see each other. And these are not some meetings that will turn into a media event. They are work meetings - if there is something important we will tell you. Yesterday we finished everything that was for today".

"Democratic Bulgaria" Co-Chairman Hristo Ivanov called on him to reconsider his position:

"It's not a matter of constantly being in contact, but of having a structured decision-making process. In terms of having clear commitments - what we've agreed, how things are happening and how those commitments are being fulfilled. The meeting as I understand it again has been postponed and my call is to appreciate the need for a structured dialogue where it is clear what commitments have been made and how they are being fulfilled. This applies to both sides".

It is not yet clear if and when the expected leadership meeting will take place.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg