Germany to North Macedonia: Include the Bulgarians in the Constitution or No Negotiations with the EU

"We have entered the decisive phase for the changes in the constitution of the Republic of North Macedonia. We all want the Bulgarians to be included in the basic law. And let this be final. But for this to happen, the parliament in Skopje must achieve a majority", said the special envoy of the German federal government for the Western Balkans, Manuel Sarrazin.

"For the Republic of North Macedonia, this summer should be the summer of truth. It is high time for the country, but also for the EU, and it is extremely important to have an answer. We made our proposal a year ago and have been waiting for Skopje's response ever since. There will be no other negotiations, no other offer. There will be no other deal", noted Manuel Sarrazin.

"I say it every time I'm in Skopje. You can accept this offer or not. But there will be no new negotiations. Even if ideas for new negotiations with Bulgaria appear, we will not support them. We will not change the negotiating framework. Otherwise, it will turn into endless negotiations just because there is a new government somewhere. It's time for clarity. Naturally, we will accept the decision of Skopje. But I think the time has come for an answer. I hope that the constitution will be changed this year, but I say again - it's time for answers", said the special envoy.

