Bulgaria: Former PM Boyko Borissov announced he will Waive his Immunity

GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced on the sidelines of the National Assembly that he would waive his immunity. It was requested by the former chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev because of the "Barcelonagate" investigation. So far, Borissov has refused to do so. Including on Wednesday morning (July 5), when the chairman of GERB said that "I will not give it to Geshev's classmates".

An hour later, the position was reversed: "After all, I am Boyko Borissov. I will give up the immunity. I will not be a victim of blackmail and extortion," said Borissov. He left no room for further questions.

For more than a month, Borissov repeated that he would not give up his parliamentary protection, because he saw Geshev's activism on the "Barcelonagate" case as revenge for the mechanism adopted by the parliament to investigate the chief prosecutor. Today, Borissov called the actions of the former chief prosecutor preparation for his political project, which Geshev announced yesterday.

Borissov's waiver of his immunity comes against the backdrop of several aspects. Yesterday (July 4), the first meeting of the commission, which was supposed to deal with the documents of the "Barcelonagate" investigation, failed, in order for the deputies to decide whether the parliament should lift the immunity of the chairman of GERB. Borissov's voluntary refusal means that there is no need for MPs to discuss the evidence (and lack thereof) of money laundering and Borissov's role in buying a luxury house in Barcelona.

