July 3 was the Hottest Day in Earth's History

The average global temperature hit a new high on Monday, July 3, surpassing the planet-wide average of 17 degrees Celsius for the first time, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

US researchers said the new record is the highest since systematic records of daily temperatures have been kept since the late 19th century.

According to scientists, a combination of the natural weather event known as "El Nino" and the continued emissions of carbon dioxide produced by human activity are responsible for the temperature records.

The US National Centers for Environmental Prediction said the global average temperature reached 17.01C on July 3, breaking the previous record of 16.92C set in August 2016.

The highest July temperature in Antarctica was also surpassed with a reading of 8.7C measured at the Ukrainian research base "Vernadsky".

"The global average surface air temperature reaching 17C for the first time since we have reliable data is an important symbolic milestone in our warming world," said climate researcher Leon Simons.

"Over the next 1.5 years, we can expect many more daily, monthly and annual records driven by the starting warmer phase of El Niño," added the climatologist.

Since the beginning of this year, researchers have expressed concern about rising temperatures on land and in the sea.

Record spring heat in Spain and many countries in Asia was followed by sea heat waves in places where they are not normally seen, such as the North Sea.

This week, China continued to experience a prolonged heat wave with temperatures in some places exceeding 35C, similar to the climatic conditions in the southern part of the USA, writes the BBC.

Last month was also confirmed as the world's warmest June on record. Average temperatures on the planet were 1.46C above those between 1850 and 1900.

Scientists believe more records will be broken as the summer continues and El Niño gains strength.

"July is likely to be the warmest month on record, and also the hottest month since the (interglacial) Eemian about 120,000 years ago," Karsten Haustein of the University of Leipzig told the BBC.

"Temperatures in the Southern Hemisphere will cool down a bit over the next few days, but we expect July and August to be even hotter given that El Niño is already in full swing," he added.

