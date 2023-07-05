Macron considers blocking Social Media if there are New Riots in France

French President Emmanuel Macron is considering blocking social networks in his fight against further unrest in France, DPA reported.

"It will be necessary to think about which social networks are used by protesting youth and possible bans", Macron said at a meeting with mayors in Paris.

"If things get out of hand, you might have to put yourself in a position to regulate (social media) or shut them down. That definitely shouldn't be done in the heat of the moment, and I'm glad we didn't have to do that", Macron said.

Earlier on Friday, the president blamed social media for the escalation of violence during protests against police brutality. According to him, the violent gatherings were organized through social networks. Now Macron has said that working with them should be thought calmly:

"Because when they become a tool for gatherings or for attempted murders, that's a real problem."

Meanwhile, in northern France, on the border with Belgium, controls have been tightened to stop the import of fireworks to prevent rioters from buying them, "Le Parisien" newspaper reported, citing a prefecture in the area. The ban on the sale and transport of fireworks and gasoline in canisters is in effect until mid-July.

Since the death of 17-year-old Nael, who was shot by a police officer during a roadside inspection last Tuesday, France has been rocked by violent clashes between police and rioters, looting and arson. The police officer who shot the young man is being investigated on suspicion of manslaughter.

