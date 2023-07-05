Weather in Bulgaria: Warning for Torrential Rains in the South-West

Warning for torrential rains in South-West Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will be between 28 and 36 degrees Celsius. It will be mostly sunny, with mist or low clouds over eastern areas in the morning hours.

Around and after noon, cumulus-rain clouds will develop over Western Bulgaria and in places there will be precipitation, thunderstorms, local hail, and temperatures will drop. Local significant rainfall is expected. It will blow weak, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate wind from the east.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. In the morning hours there will be fog or low clouds. A moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius. The temperature of the sea water is 24°-26°C, on the northernmost coast (around Shabla) it is lower - about 16°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains, but around and after noon, cumulus clouds will develop. There will be brief showers with thunderstorms in many places. The phenomena will be more intense in the massifs of Western Bulgaria. A light wind will blow from the east-southeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 22°C, at 2000 meters around 15°C.

On Thursday, the air mass will remain unstable in the western half of the country. Around and after noon, cumulus-rain clouds will develop, there will be short-term precipitation, local thunderstorms and hail, and temperatures will be up to 30°C.

Over Eastern Bulgaria it will be mostly sunny, in the lowlands after noon it will be hot with daytime temperatures reaching around 36°C in some places. The wind will be oriented from the west-northwest, it will be weak, moderate in the Danube plain.

On Friday and Saturday, short-term rains and thunderstorms, intense in the afternoon hours, will occur in places in Eastern Bulgaria and in the mountainous regions. There is a higher probability of local significant amounts in North-Eastern Bulgaria. Mostly moderate west-northwest wind will blow, temperatures will drop a little more and on Saturday will be between 25 and 30 degrees.

On Sunday, the cloudiness will be changeable, more often to sunny. After lunch, short-term rainfall is possible in some mountainous areas. It will still be windy in Eastern Bulgaria, in the rest of the country the wind will weaken. Daytime temperatures will be around 30°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology