Is Zelensky coming to Bulgaria?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is coming to Bulgaria on Thursday, several Bulgarian publications reported last night. However, the information was never confirmed by any institution. Only the Council of Ministers sent a message to the media that they could not confirm Zelensky's visit, but they did not deny it. Defense Minister Todor Tagarev specified that the visit had been in the works for some time and he hoped it would not fail after the leak of the information.

According to Bulgarian media, the invitation is most likely from the government, although according to diplomatic protocol, the relevant level requires that it be sent by President Rumen Radev. The other option is for the initiative to come from the Ukrainian side and go through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Apart from the fact that no institution officially confirms the news, there are no reports in the Ukrainian or Russian media either, but in Bulgaria it has been in online media since last night, including on the public television BNT, without referring to specific sources. The Ukrainian embassy has not confirmed this information either.

According to the Bulgarian National Radio, Zelensky was invited by the current government.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the Council of Ministers released a message to the media in which they specify that they cannot confirm the information about Zelensky's visit.

The presidential institution also stated that they had no information about such a visit. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also did not confirm anything.

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev told TV1 that he hopes the information about Zelensky's visit spread in the Bulgarian media will not lead to its cancellation. According to him, the visit was worked on for some time, but everything was kept secret, as was done during the visits of the Ukrainian president to other European countries.

One of the possible explanations for the silence is the options for the security of the guest.

There have been talks on the topic with the Ukrainian side for at least two weeks, with parties in the parliament proposing that Zelensky's program include a visit and address to the National Assembly, because Bulgaria is the only country (along with Hungary) to whose deputies the Ukrainian president has not spoken to.

Zelensky's address to the National Assembly was also discussed in October last year, when GERB-SDS submitted such a proposal to the institution's office. However, at a meeting before the opening of the 48th Parliament, such a decision was not accepted.

Among the ideas discussed for the upcoming visit is also that Zelensky should not meet with the president and the executive branch. However, the program has not yet been specified and it is not known whether the head of state Rumen Radev will receive his Ukrainian counterpart.

Not many countries in Europe and around the world were visited by Zelensky after the outbreak of the war. His visit to Bulgaria just before the meeting of NATO leaders on July 11-12 in Vilnius would have a symbolic meaning. At this forum, the countries of the alliance are expected to announce some guarantees for the security and future membership of Ukraine in NATO. For now, Bulgaria's official position is to support Kyiv's aspiration, but membership - after the end of the war.

The first meeting with Zelensky at a high level was during the visit at the end of April 2022 - about two months after the start of the Russian invasion - of a delegation headed by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. Then he promised to help export Ukrainian grain and talked about buying electricity from Ukraine and the possible participation of Bulgarian companies in the post-war reconstruction of the country.

But due to the official opposition of coalition partners such as the Bulgarian Socialist Party, arms aid to the Ukrainian army was not openly discussed, although unusual activity of cargo planes at Bulgarian airports and export deals for ammunition with companies from Poland and other countries were already happening.

Borissov on Zelensky's visit to Bulgaria: It will be a good sign and recognition!

The leader of GERB Boyko Borissov stated that a visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to Bulgaria would be a very good sign for the democratic community in the country.

"Recognition of everything that Bulgaria has been doing in recent months. If there is such a visit, of course we will meet him," he clarified.

There are, however, two topics that worry him a lot: "Nova Kakhovka may not have been destroyed, but the problems with the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which came out of the conversation between Zelensky and Macron - this is the largest nuclear power and nuclear bomb in Europe. The world community must ensure that this largest nuclear plant does not become a nuclear bomb."

