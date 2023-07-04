World Famous Stars arrive in Bulgaria for Aniventure Comic Con 2023

Finn Jones from "Iron Fist" and other popular stars from Bulgaria and the world arrive for the largest pop culture festival in Bulgaria

There is only a couple of days left until the largest pop culture festival in Bulgaria and the news about the thousands of fans does not stop. Aniventure Comic Con will bring together fans of cosplay, manga, anime, gaming, comics and more in two exciting days. On July 8 and 9, Inter Expo Center will host all kinds of entertainment, contests, tournaments and meetings with popular stars from Bulgaria and the world.

Among the newly announced names at Aniventure Comic Con is actor Finn Jones. He is known to the public from many successful productions, but the role that made him a star was that of the series "Game of Thrones". The British actor starred in six seasons of the cult series in the role of Ser Loras Tyrell - one of the most experienced knights in Westeros and the younger brother of Margaery Tyrell, who later became Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Finn also won the hearts of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his portrayal of Danny Rand, a martial arts expert with the ability to wield the mystical power of Iron Fist. We know him from the productions Iron Fist, The Defenders and Luke Cage.

At Aniventure Comic Con fans will have the opportunity to meet one of the most successful Bulgarian actors internationally. Julian Kostov has over 35 roles in foreign series for Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO, SKY, ITV, C4, 20th Century Fox and films with studios such as MGM, Paramount and Universal. The actor, known to the public from his role in the hit Netflix fantasy series "Shadow and Bone" will be present on both festival days and will be part of the discussion "From Eastern Europe to Hollywood".

The guests of the festival will also be able to meet the Bulgarian actress Klimentina Fartzova, who we know from productions such as "Golata istina za grupa Zhiguli" and the series "Belezi" and "War of the Letters".

Lovers of popular science and the study of all kinds of interesting topics will be surprised by Aniventure Comic Con and their partners from Ratio with another intriguing guest. Simon Jenner makes the Cosmos more accessible. He works to advance the global space ecosystem through Axiom Space's unique position as the sole provider of private missions to the International Space Station. Simon holds a BSc in Civil Engineering from the University of Adelaide and an MSc in Space Studies from the International Space University. Axiom Space is also developing a successor - Axiom Station - a permanent destination in low Earth orbit.

Among the already announced guests of the festival are actors Tom Vlasiha, Stefan Kapicic, Afshan Azad and Christopher Lambert, illustrator Jim Cornish, comic artists Yehuda and Maya Devir and many more. Cosplay fans will welcome Yuegene Fay, Pretzl Cosplay and Bakka Cosplay.

