Two Bulgarian Actors took part in a Marvel TV Show

The Bulgarian actress Irmena Chichikova participated in 2 episodes of the television miniseries "Secret Invasion" and the heroine is called Kreega. This can be seen on the IMDB movie information site.

In addition to her, another Bulgarian actor - Ventsislav Yankov, takes part in the TV show, in the role of an FSB commander. He also appears in two of the series' episodes.

This is yet another breakthrough of talented Bulgarian actors in the Marvel universe, after Maria Bakalova previously gave her voice to the space dog Cosmo in "Guardians of the Galaxy 3".

"Secret Invasion" was created by screenwriter Kyle Bradstreet and is part of the "Marvel" universe, being distributed through the Disney+ platform. The film has a rating of 7 on IMDB, which is quite a high rating from the viewers.

In addition to the Bulgarian actors, the miniseries also stars Samuel Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders and Olivia Colman.

Chichikova gained international recognition with her role in the film "Touch Me Not", which was awarded the "Golden Bear" at the Berlin Film Festival. She is also known for her roles in the Bulgarian films "Doza shtastie", "I Am You" and "Viktoria".

