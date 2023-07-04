Sales of New Cars in Bulgaria Jump by 15% for the first half of 2023

The sales of new cars in Bulgaria jumped by 15% for the first six months of the year, according to the registration data of the "Road Police". During the period, 20,675 cars and lightweight vehicles (categories M1 and N1) were bought. A year earlier, they were 17,506.

Traffic police data shows that "Toyota" models enjoy the highest demand among new cars (2,380 transactions). Following are those of "Skoda" (1823) and "Dacia" (1795).

A slight increase was also recorded in the sales of used cars, which was 4.4%, formed by 100,763 registrations. Traditionally, the most popular cars here are Volkswagen (14,200), Mercedes (11,723) and BMW (7752).

