Bulgaria: Two Sailors Died after an Accident on a Ship near Varna

Society » INCIDENTS | July 4, 2023, Tuesday // 11:09
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Two Sailors Died after an Accident on a Ship near Varna Varna @Pixabay

The incident took place on the evening of July 3 on board a deep-sea vessel that was passing through Bulgarian waters.

The two dead sailors are Russian citizens - 32 and 58 years old. The vessel they were working on was under the flag of Belize. Forensic examinations will establish the exact causes that led to their deaths.

In the District Prosecutor's Office - Varna, pre-trial proceedings have already been initiated, which are for causing death by negligence. The rest of the crew will be questioned and investigative actions will be carried out to clarify the factual situation.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Varna, sailors, ship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria