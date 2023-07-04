Bulgaria: Two Sailors Died after an Accident on a Ship near Varna

The incident took place on the evening of July 3 on board a deep-sea vessel that was passing through Bulgarian waters.

The two dead sailors are Russian citizens - 32 and 58 years old. The vessel they were working on was under the flag of Belize. Forensic examinations will establish the exact causes that led to their deaths.

In the District Prosecutor's Office - Varna, pre-trial proceedings have already been initiated, which are for causing death by negligence. The rest of the crew will be questioned and investigative actions will be carried out to clarify the factual situation.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg