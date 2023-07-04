US: 4 Dead after a Shooting in Philadelphia on Independence Day

July 4, 2023
4 people were killed and 4 others injured in a mass shooting in the United States. The incident happened at night in Philadelphia.

There is a suspect in custody. Police arrested a man wearing a bulletproof vest and found a handgun and a rifle in a nearby intersection. This is another mass shooting in the US in the last few days. Over the weekend, two people were killed and 28 injured in a shooting in Baltimore, not far from Philadelphia.

There have been 339 mass shootings in the United States since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, drones lit up the skies over Los Angeles for Independence Day.

For the 4th year in a row, the American mecca of cinema is hosting a Drone Show on the occasion of the national holiday. And in Washington, a final rehearsal was held before tonight's Independence Day concert.

The host of the show is the actor Alfonso Ribeiro. Among the stars who will sing are Chicago, Boyz II Men, Babyface and Belinda Carlisle. Traditionally, at the end of the concert, there will be a spectacular fireworks show.

Tags: United States, Philadelphia, shooting, Independence Day
