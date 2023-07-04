COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Starting Today Some Certificates will No Longer be Valid

Certificates of post-illness and negative test for Covid-19 will no longer be valid, starting today.

By order of the Minister of Health, Hristo Hinkov, only the issuance of vaccination certificates remains possible. They are the only documents that will be generated on the website of the National Health Information System.

If it is necessary to provide a document for a laboratory test or post-illness of COVID-19, medical facilities will be able to issue a medical document with such information to be used for the specific request.

Meanwhile, on the website of the Ministry of Health, as well as on the Public Consultation Portal, a draft of changes to the Health Law has been published, with which it is expected that the requirement for mandatory isolation of persons sick with Covid-19 and carriers, as well as the mandatory quarantine of close contacts, to be dropped.

Fifty-six are the new cases of coronavirus, registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. One of the registered infected has died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The 56 new cases were found out of 1,956 tests (2.86 percent were positive). Over 64 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,309,149. They were established by 11,281,337 tests (11.60 percent were positive).

The number of people who died in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus is 38,427.

Active cases are 1,427, down from 1,747 a week ago.

There are 141 hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 20 of them in intensive care units. These indicators are slightly lower than those of a week ago, when 171 people were in hospitals, 23 of whom were in intensive care.

There were 8 new arrivals in medical facilities in the last 24 hours. All but one of them (87.5 percent) were not vaccinated.

77 people who tested positive for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered in Bulgaria is 1,269,295.

In the last 24 hours, 12 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria has reached 4,613,167.

2,077,752 people have completed the vaccination course. 945,879 people were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 73,309 of them were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

