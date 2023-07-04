Weather in Bulgaria: Almost No Rain Today, Temperatures will reach 35°C

Maximum temperatures will be between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius, in Sofia around 29°C. It will be mostly sunny. After noon, mainly over the mountainous regions, it will be cloudy, but only in isolated places it will rain and thunder. The wind will be oriented from the east-northeast, it will be weak.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. In the morning hours there will be reduced visibility in places, and in the afternoon there will be cumulus clouds, but almost no precipitation. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius. The temperature of the sea water is 21°-26°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. After noon there will be cumulonimbus and cumulonimbus clouds and in some places it will rain and thunder. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 22°C, at 2000 meters around 15°C.

On Wednesday and Thursday in the western half of the country, the air mass will be unstable. Around and after noon, cumulus clouds will develop, there will be precipitation, thunderstorms and hail. There will be local significant rainfall. It will be mostly sunny over Eastern Bulgaria, early morning along the Black Sea coast with fog or low clouds. It will be hot in the lowlands with maximum temperatures reaching around 35°C in some places.

On Friday and Saturday, there will be brief showers and thunderstorms, intense in the afternoon hours, in many places in the country, and temperatures will drop.

