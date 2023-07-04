Plane made an Emergency Landing in Sofia after a Drunken Brit tried to Open the Door in Mid-Air (VIDEO)

The Bulgarian police arrested a drunk British man on the night of Sunday to Monday at the Sofia airport after an emergency landing of a flight from the Turkish resort of Bodrum to Glasgow, BNR reported, referring to the "Daily Mail".

About 10 minutes after the plane took off from Bodrum, a drunken man threatened to open the door of the plane of the low-cost company Jet2 during the flight. Another passenger - 52-year-old Anthony Spence - fought with him for about an hour to hold him back and prevent him from doing something stupid, until the emergency landing in Sofia. Only two of the flight attendants helped him. Pilots were forced to make an emergency landing in the Bulgarian capital last night to remove the "disturbing" passenger.

Anthony is a British tourist who was returning from a holiday in Turkey with his wife and teenage daughter. He dozed off, but woke up about 10 minutes after the start of the flight. He noticed that the man next to him was behaving suspiciously. "I saw him moving towards the door ... I thought, 'He's going to open the damn door,'" Anthony said.

"My dad immediately got up when the guy said, 'I want to leave the plane, I'm going to open the door,'" his daughter Toni told MailOnline.

"When he jumped over the seats to get to the door, I grabbed him and held him against the seat so he couldn't get to the door," Anthony said.

Spence was forced to restrain the man until the plane landed - and continued to do so until Bulgarian police boarded to arrest the rowdy passenger. He said he struggled to hold him back, but no one came to his aid except two flight attendants, who he said were not strong enough to stop the man.

"It was just me and the flight attendants trying to get him under control - none of the other passengers decided to help until the last minute. My wife and daughter shouted to the others on the plane: 'Help my husband!', 'Help my father!'".

The incident happened around 22:00 p.m. Bulgarian time during the night flight LS124. Passengers say they landed in Glasgow in the early hours of Monday morning.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: "Flight LS124 from Bodrum to Glasgow was diverted to Sofia Airport last night to enable police to disembark a disorderly passenger. After a short delay the flight continued to Glasgow. We would like to apologize to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused. As a family-owned airline, we have zero tolerance for disruptive passengers."

However, Anthony Spence and his daughter, who was traveling with him, said their drunken fellow passenger should not have been allowed on board at all.

/BNR, DailyMail