Bulgaria: New Rules for obtaining a Driver's License

Videos will put the candidate drivers in a real situation and the test route will be chosen randomly. These are part of the new rules for getting a license in Bulgaria.

During the theory test, the trainees will need to anticipate road hazards and have quick judgment. There will also be changes to the driving test.

The new rules aim to bring drivers as close as possible to real situations. The goal is to stop the familiar practice until now - to memorize leaflets.

Prospective drivers will need to consider how to react if they find themselves in an icy road situation or near zero visibility. The videos can be seen three times, after which the students will have to answer the question.

Kaloyan hopes to get his driver's license this summer. Once he already failed in theory, now he will have to appear under the new rules.

"I once failed the leaflets with 86 points, but I think that if it is interactive, maybe it will be more understandable. It will be easier. It will not be a dry theory. We will see in practice what happens", says Kaloyan Buzlushki.

"This thing will prevent mass cramming of the exam tests. At the moment, the trainee is not at all interested in knowing. He/She wants to finish the test fast, pass the exam and manage to get his/her driver's license," said Krasimir Georgiev - chairman of the Association for the Qualification of Drivers in Bulgaria.

However, practice shows that the theory does not always correspond to the reality on the country's roads. Kaloyan says that one of the main problems he has noticed is related to drivers not following the right-of-way rules.

The purpose of the new interactive videos is to bring candidate drivers as close as possible to a real road situation to test their reactions in dangerous conditions such as fog or ice. Situations with pedestrians, cyclists, as well as accidents on the highway and in a tunnel have been acted out.

"The clips were developed by university teams and their content was consulted with the exam schools," said Dimitar Nedyalkov, Deputy Minister of Transport.

"The candidate will have the right to watch the clip three times and after making sure that he is prepared, he will confirm and be asked the question. We want to assess the candidate if they understand the situation that is happening around them and if they can foresee the risky situations." said Boyko Ranovski - from the Executive Agency "Automobile Administration".

Video materials are included in the leaflets only for category "B".

To date, a total of 60 interactive clips have been introduced, and over time their number may increase. The system was developed according to a model that was introduced in Germany.

The "Automotive Administration hopes that the new leaflets will increase the knowledge of the candidates.

"There is no human intervention, there is no intervention of an employee of the executive agency. 99 percent of the time, the theory exam cannot be taken by an unprepared or illiterate candidate," said Boyko Ranovski.

"The introduction and use of such videos leads to a reduction of accidents on the road and is certainly good for society," said Dimitar Nedyalkov - Deputy Minister of Transport.

Changes are also expected in the driving test. The route the trainee will take will not be chosen by the examiner as it is now, but electronically randomly via a tablet.

"This will force the instructors not to drive along a few streets and then twist the hands of the trainee to take the exam on these streets. They will have to drive all over Sofia. If it were up to me, I would make the exam cover the highway," said Krasimir Georgiev - Chairman of the Association for the Qualification of Drivers in Bulgaria.

The new electronic system is expected to take effect on August 1 at the earliest.

