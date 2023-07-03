Bulgaria’s Budget for 2024: Employers to Pay only the First Two Days of Sick Leave

Starting next year, employers will pay only the first two days of sick leave. This is one of the measures that the authorities are working on for the 2024 Budget, Finance Minister Asen Vassilev announced at the meeting of the Trilateral Cooperation Council. The social partners discussed the parameters of this year's financial framework.

Minister Asen Vassilev focused a small part of his speech on this year's budget, namely - on equalizing the second year of maternity with the minimum wage - i.e. 780 leva. Greater emphasis was placed on the 2024 Budget:

"One measure around which there is political consensus is to reduce sick days paid by employers from 3 days to 2 days, which will happen from January 1, 2024."

Since last year, information has been collected on people's real income, not just taxable income. Next year's accounts will be based on it:

"From 2024, we will have the opportunity to make this aid more targeted, more adequate and larger, since we will have the information base to stand on so that this can happen."

Pensioners whose pensions are below the poverty line next year will be paid through social assistance, not through public insurance, Vassilev also said.

