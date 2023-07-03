Bulgaria’s PM: Strengthening of the Military Capacity is a Guarantee of Peace

"Peace is achieved when every aggressor knows that if he attacks, he will be punished. In order for our country to feel calm, we must develop our military capacity, because the risks have not disappeared". With these words, Prime Minister Academician Nikolay Denkov addressed the heads of the offices of the military attaché to the foreign representations of Bulgaria at the opening of their conference, reported the government press service.

Increasing military capacity will be one of the government's tasks. According to the Prime Minister, this should not happen piecemeal. Both the modernization of the army and the development of personnel must go hand in hand. They must be considered not only in the context of Bulgarian capacity, but also in relation to Bulgaria's relations with its partners in the European Union (EU) and NATO. At the same time, the development of applied-scientific activity in the military field, in which our country has traditions, should also be strengthened, emphasized Acad. Denkov.

According to him, at least for several years now, the delay in the development of military capacity is not due to economic difficulties, because, despite the various crises, Bulgaria is developing relatively well. The problem is the political uncertainty of how we want to develop within the framework of the two unions.

"In recent years, Bulgaria has sent mixed signals to its partners in the EU and NATO. This sows tension and even division in society, which is a national security concern. It is for this reason that we still do not take full advantage, both as a military and as a political capacity, of the opportunities that participation in these two powerful unions gives us," the Prime Minister noted.

He thanked the military attachés for their special role as military diplomats, intelligence officers, parliamentarians around the world, who gain trust for Bulgaria in partner networks and whose help the government relies on to make the right decisions.

