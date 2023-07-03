The leader of the nationalist British Independence Party, Nigel Farage, complained that all seven of his accounts had been closed.

This came after an MP claimed in Parliament that Farage had received more than half a million pounds from Russian TV station Russia Today in 2018 alone.

The media in question is a major promoter of the Kremlin's policies and is led by Margarita Simonyan.

"The Times" newspaper writes that in the letter the bank did not explain the reason for its decision. The politician approached seven other banks to transfer his accounts to them, but was refused by all of them. Farage has already hired lawyers and said that if the case is not resolved, he will have to move to another country.

Nigel Farage was the politician who built his political career by campaigning for Britain to leave the EU.

