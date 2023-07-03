Bulgaria: One Dead and Five Injured after a Car Accident on the road Primorsko - Kiten
Serious accident on the road between Primorsko and Kiten. An 18-year-old driver was killed, and five other people were seriously injured, including a child.
The accident happened minutes before 10:00 a.m. According to the police, the car driven by the deceased young man was traveling at an unreasonable speed. He undertook a risky overtaking of a column of cars, and because of the wet asphalt pavement, the car slipped and came to a head-on collision with an oncoming car with a Sofia registration.
The two passengers in the car of the 18-year-old driver are in serious condition. A family from the other car who were stuck in their vehicle were also seriously injured. They were traveling with their young child, who according to initial reports has a broken leg.
The road is closed due to the accident. Traffic has been diverted through the old road in the direction of Kiten - International Youth Center Primorsko.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: 1-Year-Old Child was Accidentally Run Over by his Father
- » Bulgaria: Rain Flooded dozens of Houses in Devnya
- » Bulgaria: Mass Fight in the Sofia district of "Lyulin", 3 People were Seriously Injured - 1 has an Amputated Leg
- » Bulgaria: A Minibus with Students Crashed near Plovdiv
- » Bulgaria: The Missing Gergana Koeva was found Unharmed
- » Bulgarian Authorities are looking for a Missing Woman from Sofia who Disappeared 4 days ago (UPDATED)