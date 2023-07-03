Bulgaria: One Dead and Five Injured after a Car Accident on the road Primorsko - Kiten

Society » INCIDENTS | July 3, 2023, Monday // 12:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: One Dead and Five Injured after a Car Accident on the road Primorsko - Kiten

Serious accident on the road between Primorsko and Kiten. An 18-year-old driver was killed, and five other people were seriously injured, including a child.

The accident happened minutes before 10:00 a.m. According to the police, the car driven by the deceased young man was traveling at an unreasonable speed. He undertook a risky overtaking of a column of cars, and because of the wet asphalt pavement, the car slipped and came to a head-on collision with an oncoming car with a Sofia registration.

The two passengers in the car of the 18-year-old driver are in serious condition. A family from the other car who were stuck in their vehicle were also seriously injured. They were traveling with their young child, who according to initial reports has a broken leg.

The road is closed due to the accident. Traffic has been diverted through the old road in the direction of Kiten - International Youth Center Primorsko.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: accident, Kiten, Primorsko, car
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria