Half a Million Japanese Citizens were ordered to Evacuate

Almost half a million people in southwestern Japan have been ordered to evacuate because of the risk of flooding and mudslides following heavy rains, NHK TV reported.

At least 115,000 people in the Japanese city of Kurume (southwestern Fukuoka Prefecture) have been ordered to evacuate, and the threat level for possible flooding and landslides there has been raised to level four on a five-point scale.

The situation is also serious in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto, where an evacuation order has been issued for over 360,000 people, BTA reports.

