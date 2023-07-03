78 People were Detained in the Riots in France last night

Unrest in France continues. The situation was calmer last night. 78 detainees were reported.

45,000 police officers were mobilized across the country. The grandmother of the murdered boy called for calm on television. The elderly woman said they were using her grandson's death as a pretext for violence. The mayor of Nanterre, the Paris suburb where 17-year-old Nael was killed, also called for an end to the unrest.

Sharp criticism of Macron - he was at an Elton John concert while France was burning

French President Emmanuel Macron has come under fire for attending an Elton John concert in Paris as his country faces mass protests, looting and vandalism in various cities following the police killing of a teenager in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Footage shared on social media shows the president and his wife Brigitte Macron at Elton John's farewell concert in Paris on Thursday.

The footage shows the Macron family dancing and enjoying the concert, which has sparked outrage from the public and the French president's political opponents.

As France burns, Macron dances at an Elton John concert. pic.twitter.com/bZFv57vRY7 — David Vance (@DVATW) June 30, 2023

"Macron dances at Elton John's concert while France burns," wrote users. Others criticize him for his indifference to what is happening in the country.

The posts show that Macron and his wife Brigitte took pictures with the British singer backstage.

???? NEW: French President Macron danced around at an Elton John concert in Paris while the city and country are literally burning to the ground while under siege by rioters.



Innocent French people are being viciously attacked on the streets and countless police officers have been… pic.twitter.com/36xwBbX6Ud — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 1, 2023

Macron's presence at the concert also drew criticism from opposition politicians. French MEP Thierry Mariani said Macron was "behaving immaturely".

"At a time when France is on fire, Macron is not next to the interior minister or the police, he prefers to applaud Elton John. Everyone has their priorities. How irresponsible," the politician wrote on Twitter.

Jean-Philippe Tanguy, an MP from the far-right National Unity party, wrote: "While France burns despite law enforcement efforts to quell the riots, Emmanuel Macron goes to an Elton John concert."

Police arrested 1,311 people on Friday night, the highest number of arrests since violent protests began after the killing of Nael.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg