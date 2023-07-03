Weather in Bulgaria: Rain in the Eastern and Mountainous Regions

Sunny weather will prevail over most of the country today. Cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop mainly in the afternoon hours over Eastern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions, and in some places there will be rain and thunder. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northwest. The maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 32°C, in Sofia - around 27°C.

Over the Black Sea, the cloudiness will be changeable and in some places it will rain, in some areas it will thunder. Before noon, it will blow to a moderate northwesterly wind, after noon it will turn from the east and weaken. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 28°C. The temperature of the sea water is 22°-25°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 points.

Over the mountains, the cloudiness will be variable, more often significant. There will also be showers, in some areas it will thunder after noon. A light to moderate northwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 21°C, at 2000 meters - around 13°C.

On Tuesday, the weather will be mostly sunny over the entire country, with cumulus clouds after noon over the mountainous regions, but only in some places it will rain for a short time. Daytime temperatures will rise slightly and the maximum will be between 28°C and 33°C.

On Wednesday, cumulus clouds will develop in the western half of the country, there will be precipitation, thunderstorms and hail, and temperatures will drop. It will remain mostly sunny and hot over Eastern Bulgaria, with maximum temperatures in places reaching 34-35°C.

On Thursday and in Eastern Bulgaria, the wind will shift from the northwest, but it will remain mostly sunny and hot there. Over Western and Central will remain with conditions for short-term showers and thunderstorms, in more places in the afternoon hours.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology