Protesters in France Crashed a Car into the Home of a Mayor of a Paris Suburb

Protesters crashed a car into the home of the mayor of a southern Paris suburb. The mayor's wife and one of his children were injured in the impact. He said that after hitting the car, the attackers also set it on fire.

Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun declared the incident a "terrorist attack". He said he was at a loss for words to describe the horror he experienced last night and thanked the authorities for their intervention. "While trying to protect themselves from my attackers, the wife and one of the children were injured," Jeanbrun said, CNN reported.

Fifth consecutive night of riots and clashes between the police and protesters in France after the death of the 17-year-old boy, shot by the police at point blank range, reported the BBC.

Nahel, 17, was killed by a police officer in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday, sparking protests across the country.

Last night the clashes in Marseille were the heaviest. Video footage showed police using tear gas, and at least 56 arrests were made in the southern city, according to official figures.

‼️ FRANCE RIOTS ???? JULY 1, 2023 UPDATE – Marseille: Counter-terrorism units of the RAID arrested some rioters after fire's were kindled on public ground. pic.twitter.com/K2c6slS3ze — {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) July 2, 2023

Clashes continued throughout Saturday evening on the main boulevard in the center of Marseille - La Canebière. For over an hour, a large group of protesters fought with the police, writes the BBC.

The most intense clashes with the police during this night’s rioting took place in the city of Marseille.



Nearly 500 rioters were arrested across France tonight pic.twitter.com/JTR4q2QqVa — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 2, 2023

In a post on Twitter, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin congratulated the law enforcement authorities for their "decisive action" which led to a "calmer night".

A heavy police presence in central Paris appears to have curbed the protests, the British agency said. A large number of police officers were spotted along Paris' iconic Champs-Élysées.

There were calls on social media for protesters to gather there, but the police presence appeared to have deterred most of them.

The Metropolitan Police reported making 126 arrests. The Paris region stopped all buses and trams after 9 p.m. for the second night in a row.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was reportedly present at the command room of the national police in Paris to oversee efforts to maintain order.

In the northern city of Lille, special police units have also taken to the streets. Footage from the city overnight showed firefighters putting out flames in cars that had been set on fire by rioters. Officials told local media that 21 people were arrested in the city of Lyon.

Clashes were also reported in Nice and Strasbourg.

The funeral of 17-year-old Nachel took place in Nanterre yesterday. After the service at the mosque in the Paris suburb, his body was to be taken to the local cemetery. The family banned the media from taking pictures.

