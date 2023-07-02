Zelensky’s Adviser: Historically you can be Proud, Bulgaria Helped Ukraine at the beginning of the War

"The authorities in Kyiv attach particular importance to the aid that Bulgaria sends them, both today and in the first days of the war", Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told Nova TV.

"Historically, you can be proud. In the first hours of the war, many countries had doubts about whether Ukraine would hold out. And unconditionally, these doubts did not allow these countries to make decisions as quickly as possible," he said.

Podolyak explained that during the government of Kiril Petkov, Bulgaria made a principled decision to help Ukraine on a large scale. According to him, at the beginning of the war, Ukraine needed help and weapons of a different order.

"Practically everything we could get in the first days, we got it with the help of our Bulgarian partners," said the advisor to the Ukrainian president.

