French police have arrested nearly 1,000 people across the country during a fourth consecutive night of unrest, the interior ministry said. The reason for the riots was the killing of a teenager by the police during a road check in a Paris suburb.

Pogroms took place in #France at night. The rioters set fire to houses and cars, as well as smashed and robbed shops.



France deployed 45,000 law enforcement officers last night, backed by armored cars and surveillance helicopters.

Nearly 80 police officers were injured. More than 1,300 cars were set on fire, more than 2,500 fires were registered in total.

Marseille became one of the main centers of midnight violence. The mayor of the city asked for urgent additional help, and special units were involved in the fight against the rioters. The government has provided armored cars and 29 surveillance helicopters in the country.

In Nanterre, rioters desecrated a memorial to #Holocaust victims and stomped on a French flag.



"The Republic will win," said Interior Minister Géral Darmanin, who visited law enforcement officers in the suburb of Mante-la-Jolie near the capital.

The French national football team has issued an appeal to calm the tension and stop the violence.

The unrest in France continued on the fourth night. The government has announced unprecedented measures to contain the situation.

