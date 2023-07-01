COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 27 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 27. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal.

All were detected by rapid antigen tests. 66.67% of them are in persons who have not been vaccinated.

The distribution by regions according to the persons' current address is as follows: Burgas – 5; Veliko Tarnovo – 3; Vidin – 1; Vratsa – 1; Kardzhali – 3; Plovdiv – 4; Silistra – 1; Sliven – 2; Sofia city – 3; Yambol – 4.

Two new cases of deceased persons were registered in the past 24 hours. They have not been vaccinated.

The cases of the new coronavirus confirmed in our country at the moment are a total of 1,309,077. The active cases are 1,432. The cured persons are a total of 1,269,219. Of them, 158 were registered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of patients with proven Covid-19 who have been admitted to hospital care facilities in our country is 162. Of these, 22 are in intensive care units or clinics. There are 14 persons newly admitted to the hospital. Of them, 100% have not been vaccinated.

At the moment, a total of 4,613,155 doses of the vaccines against the coronavirus infection have been administered in our country, of which 16 were administered in the last 24 hours.

