Bulgaria: Electricity and Heating will become more Expensive starting tomorrow

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission approved the new electricity and heating prices starting from July 1.

On average, the price of electricity for household consumers increases by 4.37 percent. An increase of 4.24% is foreseen for "Electrohold", for EVN - by 3.78%, and for customers of "Energo Pro" - by 5.43%. These prices include the prices for network services.

Heating - until June 30 next year, increases by between 0.05% and 0.48%, with annual inflation for the period according to NSI data of 15 percent.

For the customers of "Toplofikatsia Sofia" EAD, the confirmed annual estimated price of heat energy for domestic consumers is in the amount of 137.93 leva/MWh, for "EVN Toplofikatsia" EAD - 137.96 leva/MWh, for "Toplofikatsia Pleven" EAD - 96.94 leva/MWh, for "Toplofikatsia Burgas" EAD - 95.20 leva/MWh, "Veolia Energy Varna" EAD - 136.99 leva/MWh, "Toplofikatsia - Vratsa" EAD - 113.08 leva/MWh, "Toplofikatsia VT" JSC - 131.82 leva/MWh, "Toplofikatsia-Razgrad" EAD - 145.54 leva/MWh.

For heating companies using coal as an energy carrier, the determined prices of heat energy are: for "Toplofikatsia Ruse" EAD - BGN 105.57/MWh, for "Toplofikatsia - Pernik" JSC - BGN 115.94/MWh, for " Toplofikatsia Sliven EAD - BGN 104.19/MWh, for Toplofikatsia Gabrovo EAD - BGN 138.00/MWh.

With the established prices, the increase in the price of heating and hot water for the customers of "Toplofikatsia Sofia" will be 0.05%, for "EVN Bulgaria Heating" it will be 0.22%, for "Pleven Heating" - by 0.06%, for "Toplofikatsia Burgas" - by 0.28%, for "Veolia Energy Varna" - by 0.35%, for "Toplofikatsia VT" - by 0.11%, for "Toplofikatsia Ruse" EAD - by 0.09%, for "Toplofikatsia Sliven" EAD - by 0.26%, for "Toplofikatsia - Gabrovo" EAD - by 0.36%, "Toplofikatsia-Razgrad" EAD - by 0.48%.

The prices of heating energy for the customers of "Toplofikatsia Pernik" will be increased - by 0.66%, as well as for the customers of "Toplofikatsia Vratsa" - by 0.06%.

